Sun shines on memorable Ightenhill Park family fun day

Young and old enjoy the Ightenhill family fun day

Held at Ightenhill Park, money raised from the annual event will go directly back into the park to help maintain and improve facilities.

With no emergency gazebos required for once, families strolled around the park enjoying a variety of attractions.

Ida Carmichael, secretary of Friends of Ightenhill Park, said: "This was just what was needed to bring the community together and get back to a sense of normality.

"I'd like to thanks Warburtons and Spar (Padiham Road) for donating burger buns and hot dog rolls, and also to Edwards Butchers as the burgers always go down a real treat.

"The fun fair was a huge hit with the children. For the first time, we were able to sell produce grown in their very own polytunnel. And as usual, the delicious cakes were an early sell-out.