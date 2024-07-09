'Keep Burnley Beautiful:' St Stephen's Scouts launch litter pick campaign and ask Burnley Council for more bins
And these amazing youngsters from St Stephen’s Scouts are the first’ green heroes’ kicking off the Burnley Express ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign which will put the spotlight on those doing their bit to keep our town looking the best it can be.
The scouts, assisted by a team of adult helpers, staged a litter pick along Woodgrove Road towards Towneley Park.
Scout leader Stephanie Howard said: “It was amazing to see them take pride in their local area and the enthusiasm they had to get as much litter as they could. Obviously it goes without saying that we couldn't do these things without our adult volunteers, of which we are always in need of.”
And the scouts’ efforts did not end there as they held a follow up meeting to see if they can help to reduce the amount of littering in the area. And from this they decided to make some posters to deter litter bugs and they have also made some dog poo bag dispensers to put out for dog walkers to encourage them to clear up after their pets.
The youngsters are also writing to Burnley Council to ask about placing more bins in the area.
- Do you know someone who is going above the call of duty to keep Burnley looking lovely? Please contact [email protected]
