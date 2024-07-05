Students shine at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College junior awards evening
Guest of Honour was Heather Murray OBE, who spent 42 years in the civil service and was given an OBE for her services to vulnerable people and social justice.
Mrs Murray talked about how much she loved school and she advised pupils to ‘aim big and have a goal and a vision.’ She also told them that setbacks will make them stronger and more resilient and it was vital to be ‘the best you can’ and have self belief, faith, integrity and humility.
She added: “You are the future, live your passion, be open to new ideas and show compassion. Do not be discouraged.”
Held at St Mary’s RC Church in Burnley, guests were welcomed by Head Boy Jayden Culshaw and Head Girl Maisie Heuer gave a vote of thanks at the end.
Certificates were presented to years seven to 10 for assessment grades and form merits. There were also awards for full attendance and punctuality as well as Year 10 individual subject awards for achievement.
The Work Skills Award was given to Kyle Ingham and The Duke of Edinburgh Award, nominated by teacher Louise Place, was awarded to Lila Butterworth. The Specialist College Sports Award was presented to Connor Brogan, who is at Accrington Stanley’s Academy. Louka-May Payne, who studies both History and Geography, was awarded the Specialist College Humanities Award.
The Contribution to the Community Award was presented to Head Girl Maisie Heuer while the Sarah-Marie Foulds Memorial Trophy for Contribution to College Faith Life was given to Faheema Chaudhry. The Roger Barlow Endeavour Award was awarded to Zarina Bhatti for overcoming a number of setbacks and showing resilience to become a prefect. Kodi Sutcliffe was presented with the Sporting Commitment Award in memory of former teacher Mick Ennis.
Other awards presented were: Special awards ( contribution to college life ): Vivienne McCarthy (year seven) Ayowande Popoola (year eight) Dominic Watkins (year nine)Jayden Culshaw (year 10). Awards for receiving most merits: Kate Whitehead (year seven) Greta Bruzaite, (year eight) George Riley (year nine) Ruby Howarth (year 10)
