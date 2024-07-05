Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students who have worked hard were rewarded at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College junior awards evening.

Guest of Honour was Heather Murray OBE, who spent 42 years in the civil service and was given an OBE for her services to vulnerable people and social justice.

Mrs Murray talked about how much she loved school and she advised pupils to ‘aim big and have a goal and a vision.’ She also told them that setbacks will make them stronger and more resilient and it was vital to be ‘the best you can’ and have self belief, faith, integrity and humility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “You are the future, live your passion, be open to new ideas and show compassion. Do not be discouraged.”

Students at the junior awards evening for Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College are pictured with headteacher Mrs Deborah Williams. The event took place at St Mary's RC Church in Burnley

Held at St Mary’s RC Church in Burnley, guests were welcomed by Head Boy Jayden Culshaw and Head Girl Maisie Heuer gave a vote of thanks at the end.

Certificates were presented to years seven to 10 for assessment grades and form merits. There were also awards for full attendance and punctuality as well as Year 10 individual subject awards for achievement.

The Work Skills Award was given to Kyle Ingham and The Duke of Edinburgh Award, nominated by teacher Louise Place, was awarded to Lila Butterworth. The Specialist College Sports Award was presented to Connor Brogan, who is at Accrington Stanley’s Academy. Louka-May Payne, who studies both History and Geography, was awarded the Specialist College Humanities Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Contribution to the Community Award was presented to Head Girl Maisie Heuer while the Sarah-Marie Foulds Memorial Trophy for Contribution to College Faith Life was given to Faheema Chaudhry. The Roger Barlow Endeavour Award was awarded to Zarina Bhatti for overcoming a number of setbacks and showing resilience to become a prefect. Kodi Sutcliffe was presented with the Sporting Commitment Award in memory of former teacher Mick Ennis.