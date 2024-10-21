The Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club in Burnley's Colne Road on the market for offers in region of £1.8M
The Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club in Colne Road is being marketed by business and real estate advisors Colliers on behalf of the corporate owners, Lavender Hotels, for offers in the region of £1.8M.
The AA three-star hotel sits in around 3.5 acres of landscaped grounds and has 51 bedrooms and substantial public areas including Quills restaurant, Archives residents’ bar and various lounges. There is also extensive function space including five suites for weddings and other functions. The hotel also has a two-level leisure club with facilities including a club lounge, swimming pool, air-conditioned gymnasium, sauna and steam rooms and spa bath. The net turnover to year end October 2023 was £1,756,555. Included within the guide price is a detached lodge located at the entrance to the site.
Julian Troup, head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers commented: “The Oaks Hotel is a high-profile country house hotel located in a prominent position on the outskirts of town. In addition to the existing going concern business, there is a substantial main building together with the attached leisure facility plus the detached lodge, we are confident of attracting strong interest from a diverse range of prospective buyers.”
