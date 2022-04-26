The fundraiser at J-Lo’s hair and beauty in Padiham was a huge success and looks set to have made in excess of £2,000.

The money will be donated to the family of Burnley mum Danielle Harker who died earlier this month after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in August.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J-Lo's hair and beauty salon staff (left to right) Millie Whittaker, Louisa Hargreaves, Josey Packer, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Sam Sinclair

Danielle’s mum Suzi Folley is a long time client at the salon and Danielle also used to go there as a child. Danielle, who had two young children, died surrounded by her family in Pendleside Hospice.