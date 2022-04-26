Hair salon owners offer services for free in fund raising day for family of brave young Burnley mum who died after cancer battle

Stylists at a hair salon offered their services for free for a day in a bid to raise cash for the family of a former client who died after a brave battle against cancer at the age of 33.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:45 pm

The fundraiser at J-Lo’s hair and beauty in Padiham was a huge success and looks set to have made in excess of £2,000.

The money will be donated to the family of Burnley mum Danielle Harker who died earlier this month after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in August.

J-Lo's hair and beauty salon staff (left to right) Millie Whittaker, Louisa Hargreaves, Josey Packer, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Sam Sinclair

Danielle’s mum Suzi Folley is a long time client at the salon and Danielle also used to go there as a child. Danielle, who had two young children, died surrounded by her family in Pendleside Hospice.

Owners Josey Packer and Louisa Hargreaves organised the event and the salon was packed with clients taking advantage of the free cut and blow dries for a donation. There was also a grand raffle to help boost the total.

