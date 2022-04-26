The fundraiser at J-Lo’s hair and beauty in Padiham was a huge success and looks set to have made in excess of £2,000.
The money will be donated to the family of Burnley mum Danielle Harker who died earlier this month after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in August.
Read More
Danielle’s mum Suzi Folley is a long time client at the salon and Danielle also used to go there as a child. Danielle, who had two young children, died surrounded by her family in Pendleside Hospice.
Owners Josey Packer and Louisa Hargreaves organised the event and the salon was packed with clients taking advantage of the free cut and blow dries for a donation. There was also a grand raffle to help boost the total.