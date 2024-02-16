These kind-hearted folk give up their free time every Saturday morning to help ensure the weekly community event goes without a hitch at Towneley Park, helping local people stay fit and healthy.
Take a look at the following pictures in celebration of these selfless people who volunteer week-in, week-out:
1. Burnley parkrun volunteers
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit
2. Burnley parkrun volunteers
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit
3. Burnley parkrun volunteers
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit
4. Burnley parkrun volunteers
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit