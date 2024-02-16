News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

12 pictures celebrating Burnley parkrun's fabulous volunteers

This week we are shouting out to Burnley parkrun’s fabulous team of volunteers.
By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT

These kind-hearted folk give up their free time every Saturday morning to help ensure the weekly community event goes without a hitch at Towneley Park, helping local people stay fit and healthy.

Take a look at the following pictures in celebration of these selfless people who volunteer week-in, week-out:

Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park.

1. Burnley parkrun volunteers

Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park.

2. Burnley parkrun volunteers

Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park.

3. Burnley parkrun volunteers

Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park.

4. Burnley parkrun volunteers

Burnley parkrun volunteers at Towneley Park. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page