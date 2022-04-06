Heartbreak as inspirational Burnley mum Danielle (33) loses cancer battle

Mum-of-two Danielle Harker died in Pendleside Hospice on Saturday surrounded by her loving husband Anthony, dad Mark Folley, mum Suzi Wiggins and brother Tom Harker.

Danielle, from Lowerhouse, who had battled Crohn’s Disease since she was 16, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last August.

Inspired by Danielle, her family and friends embarked on a number of fund-raising activities for Pendleside Hospice, Crohn’s and Colitis UK, with some of the funds to go to Danielle's children three-year-old Shae and two-year-old Arlo.

Danielle and Anthony with their children Shae and Arlo

Indeed, the loving mum spent hours preparing for her children’s life after she had gone, even writing birthday cards for her children for the next 20 years, and other landmark events.

Her heartbroken father Mark said: “Everything is very raw at the moment for the whole family. We haven’t quite taken it in and are dealing with Danielle’s death in our own way.

"We have taken comfort from seeing just what she meant to so many people who have posted on her social media. It’s clear that she was a friend for life to so many and would look after her friends and family.

"During her battle with illness she was dubbed as a ‘warrior princess’ and that’s exactly what she was.”