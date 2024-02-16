Pendle restaurant triumphs in the Nation's Curry Awards
Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road was crowned Balti Restaurant of the Year in the 2nd Nation's Curry Awards on Monday. It follows the restaurant’s success in the Curry Life Award 2023 when it was named Best Restaurant of the Year.
Owner Habib Ullah, who leads the business’ front of house while his brother Muhibur Rahman runs the kitchen, called the win “a huge achievement”.
“It was a heartfelt night. Words cannot describe the feelings when we were announced as the winner. We would deeply like to thank our loyal customers and say Barlick Raj is what it is because of its customers, and we really appreciate your support."
The awards recognised excellence in a range of categories, including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, and Best Customer Service.
The ceremony took place at Hilton Manchester Deansgate and was hosted by Tommy Sandhu, a stand-up comedian and podcast and TV presenter.