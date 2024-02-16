Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road was crowned Balti Restaurant of the Year in the 2nd Nation's Curry Awards on Monday. It follows the restaurant’s success in the Curry Life Award 2023 when it was named Best Restaurant of the Year.

Owner Habib Ullah, who leads the business’ front of house while his brother Muhibur Rahman runs the kitchen, called the win “a huge achievement”.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barlick Raj Balti in Barnoldswick has won a Nation's Curry Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a heartfelt night. Words cannot describe the feelings when we were announced as the winner. We would deeply like to thank our loyal customers and say Barlick Raj is what it is because of its customers, and we really appreciate your support."

The awards recognised excellence in a range of categories, including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, and Best Customer Service.