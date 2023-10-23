News you can trust since 1877
Family-run Pendle restaurant Barlick Raj Balti scoops Curry Life Award 2023

A Barnoldswick business has been named Best Restaurant of the Year 2023.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road struck gold in the Curry Life Awards 2023 during a glamourous ceremony hosted by ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini in London earlier this month.

Owner Habib Ullah runs the business’ front of house while his brother Muhibur Rahman whips up a storm in the kitchen, with the pair also being consecutively named one of Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2022 and 2023.

Habib said: “During the pandemic we nearly shut our doors, but our customers have supported us to stay open and keep going. It’s been tough with the cost of living but we are battling on.“We would like to give our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our loyal customers. I would like to dedicate this award to them. We gained over 1,000 votes from locals to be shortlisted and go on to win.“We can’t thank all our customers and supporters enough.”