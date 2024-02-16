BBC Radio 1 announces Burnley-born Jordan North leaving drivetime show
The Clarets fan, who grew up in Harle Syke and attended St James’ Lanehead CE Primary School, has quit the station after 10 years.
He will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joins co-host Vick Hope on Radio 1's Going Home programme.
In a Facebook post, a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson said: “Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.
“Thank you for everything.”
The presenter’s achievements during his time at the station include rowing 100 miles from London to Burnley over five days for Comic Relief, and winning the hearts of TV viewers across the nation when he was named the runner-up of the 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!