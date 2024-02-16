BBC Radio 1 announces Burnley-born Jordan North leaving drivetime show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Clarets fan, who grew up in Harle Syke and attended St James’ Lanehead CE Primary School, has quit the station after 10 years.

He will be replaced by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who joins co-host Vick Hope on Radio 1's Going Home programme.

In a Facebook post, a BBC Radio 1 spokesperson said: “Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.