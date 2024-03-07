Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Numerous Burnley and Pendle homeowners face threats of the bailiffs and thousands in legal fees over no-win, no-fee claims seeking compensation for defective cavity wall insulation (CWI).

We have spoken to several residents who say they have felt anxious, suicidal, and terrified since receiving news of the debts after their solicitors, SSB Law, went bust.

The petition calls on the Government to provide funding for people to remove CWI from their properties and compensate those who have suffered damage like damp/mould or debt due to installation or related legal action.

Diane Fleming, a Burnley resident affected by the cavity wall insulation scandal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It says: “The Government ran a scheme which provided funding for the installation of cavity wall insulation in residents' homes. In some cases, CWI was installed in unsuitable homes, leading to mould and damp. Some residents claim a pre-installation survey of their home was not carried out.

“By addressing the grievances outlined in the petition, the Government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rights and protecting the wellbeing of citizens, restoring trust in the legal system, and providing support to those affected.”

Residents listen as Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks at the meeting in Burnley for victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He said: “I think about all the constituents who have contacted me, normal working families across Burnley, trying to do the right thing, trying to cut their energy bills, because that's really important, and then to be faced with this heartbreak and anguish and anxiety when they open a letter totally out of the blue saying, ‘you owe tens of thousands of pounds’ – that can't be acceptable in today's society. That is not how the court system should operate. It should be transparent. It should be fair, and people should get justice from it.

“It's a scandal because there are thousands of people [impacted.] I think we're still waiting to see the full impact of the Post Office scandal. But I don't think it's unfair to compare the two scenarios in terms of the normal, ordinary, hardworking people who, because of no fault of their own, have seen themselves tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket and their lives transformed for the worse.”