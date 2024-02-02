Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Burnley Express reported earlier this week how residents who used firm SSB Law to seek compensation for defective cavity wall insulation were left with bills of up £18,000 after the firm collapsed – despite assurances throughout the claim that they would not pay a penny.

They say they have been left “terrified” and “distressed” as they cannot afford to pay the fees and fear losing their homes.

Now Burnley’s MP has vowed to support families living in fear of the bailiffs.

“It cannot be right that a law firm promises to take a case on a no-win, no-fee basis, only then to go bust, leaving people facing huge legal bills. That’s the purpose of insurance and is why this issue needed raising for those who are now palpably distressed at what these bills will mean for their family.

“Please, if you find yourself caught up in this, my advice is to seek legal advice as soon as you can. But as I say to all those who contact me, I will do everything I can to support you.”

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Higginbotham said: “Tens of thousands of pounds. That’s the bill that has landed on the doors of a number of my constituents.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has called for justice in Parliament for residents chased for tens of thousands over no-win, no-fee claims after SSB Law went bust.

“The bills relate to cavity wall insulation that residents had installed using a government grant. That cavity wall insulation was defective, caused damp, mould and damage to the property.

“When no win, no fee lawyers got in touch, residents took up the offer that proceeded through the courts. They were told they wouldn’t have to pay and a law firm based in Sheffield SSB law has now collapsed. There was no insurance policy for residents and they have now been hit with legal costs because of the collapse of SSB law.

“Now I understand that the Solicitor Regulation Authority has done a forensic investigation last year and they’re now investigating it again.

“But could I enlist the help of the Leader of the House to get justice for those residents who have no means to pay the tens of thousands of pounds they’re now being asked for – when they thought they were doing the right thing to get cavity wall insulation and then to put it right after it went wrong.”

Nelson man Sean Wilkes, whose mum Liz, of Burnley, faces around £18,000 in legal bills following the collapse of SSB Law. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

