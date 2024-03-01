Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were tears and determination at The Landmark in School Lane as people spoke of living in fear of the bailiffs, and under the weight of crippling debts, over no-win, no-fee compensation claims for shoddy cavity wall insulation that has caused mould and damp in their homes.

Victims shared stories of feeling alone and suicidal after receiving demands for thousands of pounds following the collapse of SSB Law despite being told throughout their case that they would not pay anything. One man owes £36,000. Another who is registered blind must pay £11,000.

Diane Fleming, of Burnley, had just 14 days to pay £2,500 – but was not told about it until six months too late.

“It’s felt awful. The scariest thing is not knowing where to turn because you think, ‘Am I on my own here? Who do I speak to? Are the bailiffs going to come knocking? It's been a stressful time.

"In hindsight, I wish I’d never heard of SSB Law. I wish I’d never started it."

But she says she has found comfort in joining forces with other victims.

“It's very satisfying to know that you're not the only one in this situation, and literally up until two weeks ago, I did think that I was on my own. Just knowing that there are a lot of other people in the situation and having a forum like this, listening to everybody's plight, has been a massive help.”

The Burnley and Padiham MP, Antony Higginbottom, called the issue a “horrible, horrible scandal” as he spoke on the night about supporting more than 100 people who have contacted him for help.

There were also talks from James Mcguigan, who has been investigating the cavity wall insulation industry for several years, and Damian Mercer, commercial director of Cavity Extraction Ltd, who has consulted Parliament on the issue.