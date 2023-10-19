News you can trust since 1877
Casual Minds Matter opens new shop and 'drop in' centre in Charter Walk in Burnley

The doors have opened on a shop and ‘drop in’ centre devoted to improving the mental health and wellbeing of the people of Burnley.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Casual Minds Matter, based in Charter Walk, will use profits from the sale of its own branded goods, both in the shop and online, to pay for free mental health sessions for people in Burnley and also Pendle and Rossendale.

Dave Burnett, who is a director at Casual Minds Matter, said: “We ran a pop up shop for several weeks that was so successful we decided to make it permanent.

Dave, Patey, Nathan and Dom outside the new Casual Minds Matter shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardDave, Patey, Nathan and Dom outside the new Casual Minds Matter shop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
“We have a shop and downstairs a therapy room that will be running help sessions on a range of issues including grief, anxiety, PTSD, suicide awareness and prevention and anger management. When funding allows we hope to run more courses.”

Along with two ‘one to one’ rooms the premises also has a chill out area and an office.

Launched in January, 2022, Casual Minds Matter started out as a men’s mental health support group running one night a week in a church.

Itt was formed by five friends from Burnley, connected through the loss of someone close to them from suicide, who joined together to form a support network to banish the stigma attached to men's mental health. Since then it has evolved to become a community interest company.

Dave added: “We rely on some Lottery funding and sponsored events that people do for us as we don’t receive any money from the government or the NHS.”

