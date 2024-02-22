1 . Alan and Julie Jones - 'You can't think of anything else. It's horrible'

Burnley grandma Julie Jones and her husband Alan were left feeling "frantic" after having just one week to pay £8,000. "How do you gather that kind of money? The whole thing for Alan and I is all-consuming. You can't think of anything else. It's horrible." Alan (72) signed up with SSB Law after being told the cavity wall insulation had caused £65,000 worth of damage to their home. Julie, who is 60, added: "It was phenomenal. We couldn't afford that kind of money. We had no other option. And Alan is asthmatic, so that's another reason we wanted to keep on top of the damp." But the couple were later informed they did not have a case as a second survey claimed there was a lack of damage as they approached the court date. And then came the £8,000 bill. "It's so scary. And there's the embarrassment: what would people think if we had the bailiffs round?" Photo: Submit