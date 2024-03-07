Burnley grandmother gets chance to put Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in hot seat at Number 10 Downing Street meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Julie Foster was among a panel of five people specially selected for the meeting with the PM. All ‘letter to the editor’ writers to the Daily Express, Julie was the only representative from the North at the meeting which covered topics including immigration, the NHS and the controversial subject of assisted dying.
Julie said: “We only had half an hour with the Prime Minister but it was a good meeting and we covered a range of topics and one gentleman there gave a very moving argument for assisted dying.”
The mum of two, who has four grandchildren, regularly pens letters about a range of political and other topical issues to the national newspaper. When it comes to supporting a political party Julie, a retired FE teacher, admitted that she remained ‘open minded.’ Julie and her fellow letter writers were also treated to a guided tour of Number 10 after their meeting.