Julie Foster was among a panel of five people specially selected for the meeting with the PM. All ‘letter to the editor’ writers to the Daily Express, Julie was the only representative from the North at the meeting which covered topics including immigration, the NHS and the controversial subject of assisted dying.

Julie said: “We only had half an hour with the Prime Minister but it was a good meeting and we covered a range of topics and one gentleman there gave a very moving argument for assisted dying.”

Retired FE teacher and grandmother of four Julie Foster, from Burnley, was among five people invited to Downing Street to discuss a range of issues with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

