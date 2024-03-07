28 lovely photos as couple tie the knot for second time on their 10th anniversary at The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone

A Burnley couple have said “I do” for the second time, 10 years after they first tied the knot.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:53 GMT

Together for 18 years, Andrew and Victoria Bennett’s first wedding day was tinged with sadness for the pair. For Victoria’s grandad, Jack, was too poorly in hospital to be with them on the big day and died just a few days after they became “Mr and Mrs.’

Andrew promised they would re-live the big day on their 10th anniversary and, true to his promise, he asked Victoria: “Will you marry me again?” on Christmas Day, 2023. Of course she said ‘yes’ and the couple held their big day at the same venue where they originally tied the knot, The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone on Saturday, February 24th.

