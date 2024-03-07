Together for 18 years, Andrew and Victoria Bennett’s first wedding day was tinged with sadness for the pair. For Victoria’s grandad, Jack, was too poorly in hospital to be with them on the big day and died just a few days after they became “Mr and Mrs.’

Andrew promised they would re-live the big day on their 10th anniversary and, true to his promise, he asked Victoria: “Will you marry me again?” on Christmas Day, 2023. Of course she said ‘yes’ and the couple held their big day at the same venue where they originally tied the knot, The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone on Saturday, February 24th.