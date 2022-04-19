The moving moment saw dozens of people sporting white T-shirts emblazoned with yellow hearts and the slogan 'let's keep the sun shining' in memory of Danielle Harker who died of bowel cancer aged just 33 earlier this month.

The successful fun day raised the grand total of £4,814 which takes the amount raised for Danielle's family to well over £22,000 thanks to a series of fund raising events, challenges and raffles organised by family and friends.

The fun day, held at St Andrew's Club in Burnley, included a raffle, tombola, children's singer, pony and trap rides, a visit from a fire engine and Disney characters.

Family and friends gather for the balloon release in memory of Burnley's Danielle Harker

Affectionately known as the 'warrior princess' thanks to her courageous fighting spirit, Danielle's brave battle touched the hearts of an entire town and a number of local businesses are doing their own fund raising to help swell the legacy fund even further.

Danielle's funeral will take place tomorrow at St Leonard's Church in Padiham at 11-30am followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-15pm. Mourners are invited to wear yellow and donations are being received in Danielle's memory for Pendleside Hospice.

Mum to three-year-old Shae and two-year-old Arlo. Danielle died in the hospice surrounded by her family including her husband Anthony, dad Mark Folley, mum Suzi Wiggins and brother Tom.

The yellow balloons are released into the sky in memory of Danielle

Danielle, from Lowerhouse, who had battled Crohn’s Disease since she was 16, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last August.

To make a donation to Danielle’s legacy please click HERE