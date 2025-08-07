Lancashire-based Booths supermarket recalls this family-favourite meal over allergen worries
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the warning to customers who have bought the Booths own-brand Aberdeen Angus Beef Meatballs - which have been mislabelled.
They said: “Booths is recalling Aberdeen Angus Beef Meatballs because they contain wheat (gluten) which is not mentioned on the label, due to a packing error causing the product to contain burgers instead of meatballs. The packaging states that the product is gluten free which is incorrect. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.”
The product weighs 288g and has a use by date of August 13, 2025.
What do do if you’ve bought it
FSA guidance to consumers states: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
