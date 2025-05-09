Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire’s family-owned retailer Booths is trialling a new food waste initiative to turn leftover, perfect condition bread into a range of convenient frozen garlic bread.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial will take place in three Booths stores in Garstang, Knutsford and Ulverston stores, and will roll out to all stores after a successful trial.

The Booths Brand team have developed several garlic bread recipes to be made directly in stores that make the use of leftover bread not sold that day. Ranges will include a Garlic Baguette Twin pack, Sourdough Garlic Bread, Ciabatta Loaf Garlic Bread, White Organic Load and White Cob Garlic Bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar initiative was launched by Marks and Spencer in 2020 and has been met with acclaim by shoppers.

Booth's garlic bread initiative | submit

Gemma Haye, Product Development Manager at Booths said, “Despite our best efforts to predict buying patterns we will have a few loaves of perfect condition bread, leftover on our bakery tables. While we work with a number of local food banks, it often is not feasible for them to collect a few loaves of leftover bread every day, and many do not have capacity to store frozen bread.

“Good kitchen thrift is the backbone of our “Good Grocer” ethos, so we developed some delicious garlic bread recipes that our store colleagues could make, package and freeze on site every day. This is a simple and effective way to eliminate food waste and create a new great tasting convenient product that pairs so well with our existing food lines like lasagne or our pasta ranges.”