The "endemic" misuse of e-bikes and other off-road vehicles still plagues Burnley six months after a grandad died in a collision.

Pedestrian Bart O'Hare (86) died from his injuries in hospital following the incident in Accrington Road in March, the day after a 13-year-old girl was also seriously harmed by an off-road vehicle.

Now numerous authorities and organisations are coming together to drive out nuisance riders who councillors say have "free reign" of the roads.

Among those leading the crackdown is the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, who last week called for the Government to strengthen laws on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Two police officers on foot patrol. Picture by Michael Gillen.

"The issue of e-bikes is endemic. It's one of the biggest concerns for the public," said Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw.

"It's being raised everywhere. Nearly all communities have anti-social behaviour issues with how these e-bikes are being misused, like speeding on pavements and in pedestrian areas."

Insp. Steve Scott, of Lancashire Constabulary's roads unit, said the problem goes beyond ASB with some riders using the vehicles to aid organised crime.

Some are being modified for use as motorbikes, making it difficult for the police to identify if someone is breaking the law, according to PCC Grunshaw. He believes officers need more powers to seize these vehicles and clearer legislation about what constitutes an illegal e-bike to make it easier to identify them in the first place.

What are e-bikes, and what is the current law around them?

Electric bikes are "electrically assisted pedal cycles" (EAPC) that must have pedals to propel them. They use electrical motors to help cyclists move the pedals.

People aged 14 or over can legally ride one and do not need a licence. The vehicle does not need to be registered, taxed, or insured.

E-bikes must display either the power output or the manufacturer of the motor, and either the battery’s voltage or the bike's maximum speed.

The motor must not exceed 250 watts of power, and the bike should have a 15.5mph (25 kph) speed limit.

The law classes e-bikes with more powerful motors that can reach higher speeds as motorcycles or mopeds, which must be registered and taxed, and require a driving licence and crash helmet.

"Free reign of the roads"

In April, Coun. Martyn Hurt claimed Trinity residents regularly complain to him about masked young riders doing wheelies, speeding along streets, weaving in and out of traffic, and shooting out at junctions.

At the time, he said: "It’s just sheer luck there haven’t been any more deaths or serious injuries. It’s only a matter of time."

Branding the bikes "extremely dangerous", he added that the riders "have free reign" of the roads as "people see them riding around with no enforcement taking place.

"I know it’s difficult for the police when they don’t know where they’ve gone. They can shoot out of the way or down the canal towpath."

Earlier this week, Inspector Scott revealed that officers are adapting their vehicle fleets by using police bikes "to match what we see on the streets" and make it easier to catch anti-social riders.

Where are other e-bike hotspots in Burnley?

Residents have identified Colne Road, Church Street, Centenary Way, and the town centre.

Dave Burnett, co-director of Casual Minds Matter in Howe Walk, regularly sees "kids flying around" on e-bikes.

"It's only a matter of time before they hit an old lady. They come past the blind corner near NatWest. If someone comes up there [at the same time], they're going to be seriously injured. Something needs to be done."

To help tackle the issues in the town centre, Burnley Council is revising its Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) earlier than planned. The PSPO bans people from misusing a skateboard, bicycle, scooter, or similar wheeled vehicle in the area.

The council has also introduced new CCTV cameras in Curzon Street and St James Street, says Coun. Howard Baker, Executive Member for Community & Environmental Services.

Groups of riders in rural areas

Urban areas are not alone in facing this issue. In May, there were reports of up to 17 off-road bikers riding at 70mph in Hapton, churning up the moors, leaving behind rubbish, and upsetting grazing animals.

Friends of the Hapton Inn, a community group, said off-road bikers from all over the North tear down Hameldon Hill and along Lancaster Drive, Hameldon Road, and Burnley Lane, some without number plates or helmets, at all hours of the day every weekend.

Preventative action

Insp. Scott says officers run courses that educate young riders about the risks on the road and divert them into more positive activities.

Meanwhile, Burnley Council's monthly Multi-Agency Tasking and Coordination (MATAC) group points young riders in the town centre towards youth services.

Government support

Lancashire Constabulary's ASB campaign, Operation Centurion, continues to run in Burnley, with the support of multiple agencies. But PCC Grunshaw stressed that local efforts alone are not enough to curb the problem.

His message is clear - "We need support from the Government."

What new laws is PCC Grunshaw calling for?

- Specific offences and stronger punishments for those illegally riding e-bikes and e-scooters to be included in any future policing and crime bill;

- Additional powers for police and local authorities to tackle hotspot areas more effectively;

- Manufacturers to take greater responsibility in informing purchasers about the legality of riding these vehicles;

- Fines or other punishments for manufacturers who fail to take this responsibility seriously;

- Allowing responsible uses to be insurable and thus legal in some settings, leaving police to deal with those who cause the most harm;

- Educational initiatives to mitigate the risks e-vehicles pose.