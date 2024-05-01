Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Hapton Inn say groups of bikers ride up to 70mph along Hameldon Road every weekend.

They are now hosting a meeting at Hapton Inn at 7pm tonight to address the issue, as police seize two motorbikes in the area plus a van used to transport them, with the rider being reported for licence and insurance offences.

"All the residents are fed up with it. Something needs to be done about it. The bikers are going that fast, there’s going to be a serious accident. You always got the odd one but now it has really gone worse and worse. They need stopping. It’s ridiculous but the police can’t be everywhere.”

Two off-road motorbikes. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The residents also claim the riders churn up the nearby moorland and cut holes in fences in order to exit it, letting cows out onto the main road, with one even being hit by a car.

“They’re making a right mess of the moors, leaving rubbish everywhere and upsetting the cows and their calves.”

Their concerns follow two serious incidents in Burnley within two days in March when riders collided with passers-by, injuring a 13-year-old girl in the first and killing an elderly man in the second. Bart O’Hare (86) died from his injuries in hospital earlier this month following a collision in Accrington Road.

Coun. Jamie McGowan, who represents Hapton with Park, said: “We’ve seen how dangerous these bikes are with the tragic death of a man in Accrington Road recently. And I know from speaking with residents, the serious concern people have about them. It’s why I’ve raised the issues we’re seeing in Hameldon Hill, Mill Hill Lane and on Hapton Moor multiple times in council.”

“But more importantly it’s why I keep a channel open with the police to feed in any and all concerns raised. It’s a criminal matter and as a councillor my ability to stop the off-road bikers is limited. But the more information the police get, the better.

“Because to put an end to this problem, we need those using these bikes to realise that if caught they will have their bikes and vans seized.”