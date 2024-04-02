Family of 'kind' grandad who died after being hit by an e-bike in Burnley pay heartbreaking tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bart O’Hare (86) died from his injuries following a collision in Accrington Road.

Officers were called last fortnight to a report that a Sur-ron style e-bike had collided with a pedestrian. Mr O’Hare later died in hospital.

His family paid a loving tribute to him, saying: “Bart was such a kind and loveable dad, brother and grandad who has been taken away from family and friends in such a tragic manner.

The family of Bart O'Hare who died after being hit by an e-bike in Burnley has paid tribute to him.

“As a family, we would like to thank all the emergency services involved for all their work.

“Bart you will be missed by so many. May you now rest in peace.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police were called to Accrington Road, Burnley, to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian.

Sgt. Paul McCurrie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Bart’s family at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

“Bart lost his life as a result of this collision, and we are committed to carrying out an extensive investigation.

“The Sur-ron e-bike didn’t remain at the scene following the incident, and we are yet to recover it. We’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Sur-ron e-bike similar to the one pictured, either being ridden or stored, that matches this description.”