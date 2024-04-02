Nitazenes: ex-gangster turned Burnley pastor warns about opiate '500 times more potent than morphine'
While it is unknown which opiate caused the overdoses, Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of Church on the Street, fears that deaths will be "off-the-scale" due to synthetic substances called nitazenes cut into street drugs like heroin and anxiety medication. Studies have shown that one type, isotonitazene, is 500 times more potent than morphine.
His warning comes as the Government banned 15 additional synthetic opioids, including 14 nitazenes, last fortnight.
"Our church normally sees three opiate deaths a year. But we've had eight since January.
"It’s a crisis. We’re seeing the tip of the iceberg. It will only get worse. This is going to be massive. It’s going to change the way the Government has to tackle addiction. We’re seeing a complete transformation of the drug world. The deaths are going to be off-the-scale."
Pastor Mick says the synthetics are being mixed into street drugs like pregabalin due to a lack of heroin. He believes people are unaware they are taking nitazenes when they buy what they think is heroin or another drug.
"It looks like normal heroin, so you wouldn’t know until you have an overdose. That’s really alarming.
"With opiates, you get addicted really quickly. Nitazenes are a lot stronger, and if we don’t treat an overdose, the person is likely to die."
Some 14 nitazenes will now be controlled as Class A substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 to help prevent overdoses. Those caught in possession of them could also face up to seven years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.
Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government is "highly alert to the threat from synthetic drugs". He adds that it has taken preventative action "to keep these vile drugs off our streets.
"Our plan is working – the overall quantities of synthetic opioids reaching the UK remain lower than other countries, but we are not complacent. Placing these toxic drugs under the strictest controls sends a clear message that the consequences for peddling them will be severe."