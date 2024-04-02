Burnley Council has received more than £1.6m. to eradicate homelessness since 2021

Burnley’s MP urges anyone facing homelessness to contact him for support.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Antony Higginbotham has called homelessness “unacceptable” after raising the issue in Parliament and fighting for extra funding to house those sleeping rough.

Burnley Council has received more than £1.6m. since 2021, including £134,800 to provide two more properties to support people living on the streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everybody deserves a roof over their head. It is why, since I was elected, I’ve not only been pushing for funding in this area to get people off the streets but also reaching out to those who have found themselves in this situation to make sure they are housed that very night.

A homeless person sleeps in a street. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)A homeless person sleeps in a street. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
A homeless person sleeps in a street. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
Read More
Rise in young people facing homelessness due to the cost of living, says Burnley...

“A lot of this involves working with Burnley Council, and I’ve played my part in securing the finances they need to deliver [these services]. As the Government has confirmed to me this week, since 2021 that’s been around £1.6m. of funds through the Rough Sleeping Initiative.

“I simply won’t accept that in this day and age anybody should be on the streets. And so, if you know of anybody that is, then please be in touch with my office and I’ll do everything I can to get them the support they need.”

Seven people sleep rough on a single night in Burnley – up from four in the previous yea, Government data reveals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The data came after numerous homelessness charities like Emmaus called on the Chancellor to address the financial situation facing homelessness services.

Felicity Buchan MP, the Minister for Housing and Communities, confirmed that Burnley Council has received £1,080,784 through the Homelessness Prevention Grant, and £650,497 through the Rough Sleeping Initiative since 2021.

Related topics:Burnley CouncilBurnleyParliamentAntony HigginbothamGovernment