Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As homelessness continues to increase nationally, Burnley Council has been working on various projects to increase the number of dwellings it owns for use as temporary accommodation.

The Government funding will bring the total number of council-owned properties available for good quality temporary accommodation across the borough to 22. This, in turn, will further reduce the need for the authority to use bed and breakfast accommodation, which is often not suitable for families and others, and cannot be used to house people for more than six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the council’s executive, which meets on Thursday, April 4th, recommends the authority accepts the additional funding and uses it to acquire two empty properties.

Overlooking Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Paul Gatrell, the council’s head of housing and development control, said: “The council recognises the need to provide good standard and well managed accommodation for homeless families on a short-term basis until they can find a more permanent solution.

“This will also help us keep control over the management of the accommodation and provide a more cost-effective option to the council for the provision of temporary accommodation.”