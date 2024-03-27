Government allocates £134,800 to Burnley Council to provide two more properties to support the homeless

Burnley Council has been allocated £134,800 from the Government to provide two more properties to support people without a roof over their head.
As homelessness continues to increase nationally, Burnley Council has been working on various projects to increase the number of dwellings it owns for use as temporary accommodation.

The Government funding will bring the total number of council-owned properties available for good quality temporary accommodation across the borough to 22. This, in turn, will further reduce the need for the authority to use bed and breakfast accommodation, which is often not suitable for families and others, and cannot be used to house people for more than six weeks.

A report to the council’s executive, which meets on Thursday, April 4th, recommends the authority accepts the additional funding and uses it to acquire two empty properties.

Overlooking Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardOverlooking Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Paul Gatrell, the council’s head of housing and development control, said: “The council recognises the need to provide good standard and well managed accommodation for homeless families on a short-term basis until they can find a more permanent solution.

“This will also help us keep control over the management of the accommodation and provide a more cost-effective option to the council for the provision of temporary accommodation.”

Six out of the total number of temporary accommodation properties available, where people can stay for up to two years, were acquired and fully renovated under the council’s rough sleeping accommodation programme. Residents are supported by various services to help them move into sustainable longer-term homes.

