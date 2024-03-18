Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emmaus Burnley, which supports those sleeping rough, has had referrals for around five or six people aged 17 to 21 so far this month.

Some families can no longer afford to keep their grown-up children at home as they struggle with rising food, rent, and energy bills, according to Deputy Chief Executive Karen Wallis.

"There are a variety of issues behind homelessness, and we've seen a relationship with drugs and mental health in the past.

Emmaus Burnley's residential community home, which has room for up to 24 homeless people.

"But I have noticed a rapid rise in young people coming to us since before Christmas. Some families can’t afford to keep them at home. I put that down to the cost of living. I think it’s really sad in this day and age."

Emmaus Burnley is now calling for the Government to create more affordable housing and work with landlords to stabilise rent prices to help keep families together and young people off the streets.

The charity currently has rooms available for anyone sleeping rough, sofa surfing or living in temporary accommodation. Everyone supported by the organisation lives together and participates in the smooth-running of the community and social enterprise, which involves reusing unwanted goods and selling new items in its charity shop.

Karen Wallis, Deputy Chief Executive, of Emmaus Burnley.

If you or someone you know has been affected by homelessness or is at risk, please head to emmaus.org.uk/burnley/ or contact 01282 430860 or [email protected]