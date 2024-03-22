Police close off two Burnley roads and air ambulance attends the scene following traffic collisions
Officers are warning of traffic chaos, having closed Accrington Road between the junctions of Rossendale Road and Stansfield Street due to a traffic road collision.
Officers received a call at around 4-25pm to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian at the junction. Emergency services are at the scene.
Rosegrove Lane has also been cordoned off from Liverpool Road due to another accident. Officers also received a call at around 3-25pm to reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles on Rosegrove Lane. Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.