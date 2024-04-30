Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s community and environmental services boss, Howard Baker, told colleagues of the court actions in a report that also revealed recorded crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough has fallen year-on-year.Coun. Baker’s report stated that between January 1, 2024, and March 20, 2024:• 22 individuals were prosecuted for waste offences;• 12 individuals have been scheduled to attend a formal interview at the town hall for continually presenting excess waste;• 75 individuals have been referred to the Magistrates’ Court for prosecution;• 15 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for fly-tipping offences have been issued• 188 FPNs for littering and side waste offences have been served; and• eight FPNs for dog foul/dog exclusion have been issues.

It went on: “Partnership working with the council’s waste and cleansing contractor has contributed to the success of side waste fixed penalty notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

22 individuals have been prosecuted for waste offences in Burnley so far this year

“In the first week of the introduction of this improved way of working, 22 FPNs have been issued over a four day period. This is really positive and assist in reducing incorrectly presented waste. Increased early morning and evening dog foul patrols have been introduced during British Summer Time (BST) starting from March 31.

“Police data shows that all recorded crime in Burnley, for the 12 months March 2023 to February 2024, fell by 4.17 per cent. The same period saw all recorded crime in Lancashire fall by 2.45 per cent. It is a similar story with anti-social behaviour where we have seen a reduction of 12.4 per cent in reports to the police during the last 12 months. For comparison the Lancashire average over this period is minus 7.5 per cent, so this is a re-assuring statistic.

“Youth related ASB is often raised as a concern by our residents and during the first two months of 2024 21.5 per cent of all reported ASB was youth related. Youth related ASB in February 2024 marked a 47 per cent reduction from February 2023.

“Again, this is a positive trend. In February, the council received 57 ASB reports from Burnley and Padiham meaning that, as of March 1, officers were working with 108 active cases. The Operation Centurion pilot, providing increased police patrols to ASB hotspots, has been running in Padiham since July.