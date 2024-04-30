Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outdoors 4 All Together CIC has marked its last Monday afternoon meet-up in Ightenhill Park where members enjoy campfire activities in nature like crafts, cooking, and games.

The group has struggled to raise around £7,000 in funding, which is required to keep it open for another year, and is appealing to businesses and individuals for help and support.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Member Carole Hales (69), of Padiham, said: “It just gets people out of the house and into company and fresh air. It's become a community cornerstone. Everyone will miss going. It's a lovely group and it's sad that it can’t go on because of the funding situation. We don't want it to stop. We love it.”

Outdoors 4 All Together CIC in Ightenhill Park in Burnley.

Glen Fendall, one of the organisers, added: “It was set up to help people suffering with low-level mental health issues, anxiety and loneliness. It's particularly beneficial for them to be out in nature. People could dip in and out of activities, there was no pressure on them. It was quite relaxed. A lot of people came because they'd heard about it through word-of-mouth, but also a lot of people came through being socially prescribed rather than being put on medication by their doctor.

“It's been really successful. We had 12 to 15 people come each week. We have had some fantastic feedback from people. Many have said how much good it's done them and that it's been a lifeline for them. We're desperately keen to keep it open.”