Burnley man charged with dangerous driving after 13-year-old girl hit by motorbike

Officers were called at 3-15pm on Thursday, March 21, after a 13-year-old girl was struck by a motorbike in Briercliffe Road. The girl suffered serious injuries, but is now recovering.

Arry Todd, 19, of Ribblesdale Street, Burnley, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance. He appeared at magistrates’ court on March 23 and will next appear at Burnley Crown Court on April 22. The bike has not been recovered.