Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to Padiham Football Club’s ‘Big Weekend’ as part of the Arbories Memorial Sports Grounds 2024 Festival.

Running over three days, Friday to Sunday, October 4th to the 6th, in the Storks ‘pitch side’ clubhouse at the Arbories Memorial Sports Ground, the home of Padiham Football Club, the festival is being held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Arbories Memorial sports ground.

The weekend is also a chance to showcase the recent £200,000 improvement scheme that has taken place at the ground, including an eye catching mural that depicts a moving timeline of images of fans through the ages, from 1949 to the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge £200,000 improvement scheme has been carried out at the Padiham’s Arbories Memorial Sports Ground. Padiham Sports Club secretary and trustee Alan Smith is pictured here at the ground. Next weekend three days of celebrations will take place at the complex

Described as the ‘beating heart’ of the town’s sporting and community activities, trustees at the ground, which is the home base for Padiham Cricket Club and Padiham Football Club, have been overseeing the ‘Arbories re-vamp’ for the past 18 months.

The fun starts on Friday evening with “A Comedy & Curry Night" and entertainment provided by Gary Marshall, Billy Flywheel and MC Andy Ashworth. Described as "one great night with two great comics’ this event has been organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of Padiham FC’s club house and changing rooms back in October, 1999. Tickets are available by ringing 07775717698.

On the Saturday Padiham FC host Abbey Hey FC in the North West Counties Football League, kick-off at 3pm. This will be followed by a Neil Diamond Tribute Show starting at 6pm. Entry is free. On Sunday fans of Tamla Motown and Northern Soul Music can enjoy an afternoon reminiscing and listening to some of the sounds played at Blackpool Mecca, Wigan Casino and other North West venues in the 60s and 70s along with Padiham Soul Club DJs Jimmy Mac and Bart from 2pm until 6pm. Entry is free.