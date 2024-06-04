Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An eye catching mural, depicting spectators walking to watch their teams play, is just a small part of a huge £200,000 improvement scheme at Padiham’s Arbories Memorial Sports Ground.

Commissioned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the historic sporting facility by Padiham Sports Club, the moving timeline mural includes images of fans through the ages, from 1949 to the present day.

Designed by Preston based artist Gavin Renshaw the mural captures perfectly what this wonderful sports ground means to the town of Padiham and its residents. Described as the ‘beating heart’ of the town’s sporting and community activities, trustees at the ground, which is the home base for Padiham Cricket Club and Padiham Football Club, have been overseeing the ‘Arbories re-vamp’ for the past 18 months and plans are on the table to launch a summer long festival of events to showcase the improvements.

Secretary and trustee of Padiham Sports Club Alan Smith said "This will be a golden opportunity for the whole community to enjoy and experience what the facilities have to offer. We have carried out these improvement works to make sure that sport in this town continues for the next 75 years.”

From repair work to the cricket pavilion roof and the addition of new windows and doors to a new children’s woodland play area, a new war memorial, a new football kitchen and fitness room to a proposed ‘water harvesting’ scheme that will see the club recycle rainwater for irrigation of the pitches, the club is certainly bang up to date in the 21st century. It is a real life example of an institution that preserves history and heritage but remains relevant and is able to move with the times.