Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner calls for stronger laws on e-bikes and e-scooters.

PCC Clive Grunshaw’s campaign follows the death of an 86-year-old Burnley grandad, Bart O’Hare, who was hit by an e-bike in Accrington Road earlier this year.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, PCC Grunshaw urged the Government to implement clearer laws regarding the use of these vehicles.

He also expressed concern about the dangers posed by their increased use across the county.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw with officers.

“The illegal use of bikes, quads and e-scooters is the top issue that members of the public raise with me every day. It’s endemic and the police need more powers to deal with it.”

He added that Government legislation should reflect the community needs and wishes of individual areas, such as “more bobbies on the beat and investment in neighbourhood policing”.

“It is also vital that we get the basics right when it comes to call handling, response times, investigations, keeping victims informed and bringing offenders to justice. These are all areas I will continue to monitor through my accountability board with the Chief Constable.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I will continue to lobby for stronger laws and ensure that every measure taken is used to deliver the best possible policing service for the people of Lancashire.”

Lancashire Constabulary runs Operation Centurion in collaboration with partners to combat anti-social behaviour. But Commissioner Grunshaw stressed that while local efforts are crucial, the ultimate solution lies in legislative change.

What new laws is PCC Grunshaw calling for?

- Specific offences and stronger punishments for those illegally riding e-bikes and e-scooters to be included in any future policing and crime bill;

- Additional powers for police and local authorities to tackle hotspot areas more effectively;

- Manufacturers to take greater responsibility in informing purchasers about the legality of riding these vehicles;

- Fines or other punishments for manufacturers who fail to take this responsibility seriously;

- Allowing responsible uses to be insurable and thus legal in some settings, leaving police to deal with those who cause the most harm;

- Educational initiatives to mitigate the risks e-vehicles pose.