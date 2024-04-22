Off-road bikers with 'free reign' of Burnley's roads could cause more deaths, fears councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun. Martyn Hurt, who represents Trinity, says residents regularly complain to him about young riders wearing masks and doing wheelies, speeding along streets, weaving in and out of traffic, and shooting out at junctions.

Branding them “extremely dangerous”, he is calling on the police to put a stop to them following two serious incidents in Burnley within two days last month when riders collided with passer-bys, injuring a 13-year-old girl in the first and killing an elderly man in the second. Bart O’Hare (86) died from his injuries in hospital earlier this month following a collision in Accrington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was shocking. To be honest, it’s just sheer luck there haven’t been any more deaths or serious injuries. It’s only a matter of time. I’m worried that we will see more people seriously injured or killed, especially children, as we come up to summer and they play out.

Two off-road motorbikes. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"These bikes are extremely dangerous. At the minute, the riders think no-one is going to do anything about them. They have free reign.”

The councillor is concerned “people will take the issue into their own hands. We don’t want vigilantism. People are fed up with the bikes. They think nothing is being done about it.

“We need something from the police [to show us] they have a plan to tackle them. People want to see some sort of action.

Police were called to Accrington Road, Burnley, to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People see them riding around with no enforcement taking place. I know it’s difficult for the police when they don’t know where they’ve gone. They can shoot out of the way or down the canal towpath.

“But people know where they are most likely to be. We all know they’re in Colne Road, Church Street and Centenary Way daily. The police should find out where the hotspots are, target those areas and crush the bikes.

"I spoke to the chief superintendent a year ago and he did say the police are looking at solutions to it but we haven’t seen anything. Is it lack of manpower, vehicles or trained officers? Is it a fear that if they try to stop the bikes, someone will get injured and they will be blamed?

“They need to look at their tools and tackle the problem. I don’t believe there is nothing they can do. The next police and crime commissioner could possibly look into this and fund a scheme to plan how to safely stop these bikes when they’re found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, we need to find out why people are riding them. Is it the thrill of the speed? Is there something we can do to persuade them not to or are there any schemes to get them into legal motorbike activities?

“We should let them talk to the families of people who have been injured so they can see the impact. Working with people trained to get them out of those sorts of lifestyles would be better than throwing them into the justice system, which can ruin your life chances.