Police appealing for witnesses and footage and arrest 18-year-old after elderly man seriously injured in Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man in his 80’s was seriously injured in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT
Officers were called at 4-23pm yesterday to Accrington Road to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian. They arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the collision and officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who was in the area at the time.

Police were called to Accrington Road, Burnley, to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian.
Police were called to Accrington Road, Burnley, to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian.
Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left an elderly man with some very serious injuries, and we’re committed to carrying out an extensive investigation.

“The sur-ron e-bike didn’t remain at the scene following the incident, and we are yet to recover it. So we’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Sur-ron e-bike similar to the one pictured, either being ridden or abandoned, that matches this description”.

If you have any information, please contact 101, quoting log 0952 of 22nd March 2024 – or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]