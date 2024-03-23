Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called at 4-23pm yesterday to Accrington Road to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian. They arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the collision and officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who was in the area at the time.

Police were called to Accrington Road, Burnley, to a report that a Sur-ron e-bike had collided with a pedestrian.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left an elderly man with some very serious injuries, and we’re committed to carrying out an extensive investigation.

“The sur-ron e-bike didn’t remain at the scene following the incident, and we are yet to recover it. So we’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Sur-ron e-bike similar to the one pictured, either being ridden or abandoned, that matches this description”.