Police seize electric motorbike after it collides with officers in Clitheroe
Police have seized an electric motorbike after it collided with officers in Clitheroe.
Whilst out on an ASB foot patrol, the police received a report of an electric motorbike being ridden at speed in the Clitheroe Castle grounds.
Shortly after, it collided with officers close to Henthorn Park. Both of the riders managed to run off but police seized the bike. They are now warning that it is a heavy bike and could cause serious injury.