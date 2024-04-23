Police vow to deliver justice after Burnley hospitality venues including Ballaro' Italian Restaurant, William's Lounge Bar and Electric Circus suffer multiple break-ins
Sanctuary, Ballaro' Italian Restaurant, William's Lounge Bar, Electric Circus and Bar Mojitos are among the hospitality venues that have been targeted multiple times in the past six months.
The owners of all five businesses have spoken of their distress, and Lancashire Constabulary have vowed to find the culprits and put them before the courts.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The number of burglaries within the Burnley hospitality industry is of concern; it’s something we’re aware of and actively investigating. There have been several hospitality burglaries in the town centre, however, if we compare the number of incidents in 2024 so far, they are less than they were for the same period last year.
"Even one burglary is of course too many, and we will continue to investigate each crime to identify offenders and place them in front of the courts."
After Sanctuary in Cow Lane was raided three times in a month, police arrested and charged Steven Hargreaves, of Anne Close, Burnley, last fortnight. The 43-year-old man was jailed for six months for burglary, which police called “encouraging”.
Similarly, Ballaro' Italian Restaurant in Barracks Road has suffered four burglaries this month. Owner Francesco Tutrone said he does not believe the town is safe anymore.
A police spokesperson added: “We are aware Ballaro’ has been broken into three times since the start of the year, once in January and twice in April. Investigations have been carried out in relation to these incidents, however, unfortunately no suspect has been identified at this current time.”