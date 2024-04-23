Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sanctuary, Ballaro' Italian Restaurant, William's Lounge Bar, Electric Circus and Bar Mojitos are among the hospitality venues that have been targeted multiple times in the past six months.

The owners of all five businesses have spoken of their distress, and Lancashire Constabulary have vowed to find the culprits and put them before the courts.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The number of burglaries within the Burnley hospitality industry is of concern; it’s something we’re aware of and actively investigating. There have been several hospitality burglaries in the town centre, however, if we compare the number of incidents in 2024 so far, they are less than they were for the same period last year.

Jonny Bruce, owner of Sanctuary in Cow Lane, Burnley, says it was heart-breaking to discover that someone had broken into his town centre bar.

"Even one burglary is of course too many, and we will continue to investigate each crime to identify offenders and place them in front of the courts."

Similarly, Ballaro' Italian Restaurant in Barracks Road has suffered four burglaries this month. Owner Francesco Tutrone said he does not believe the town is safe anymore.

Brooklyn and Adam Wolski-Brown, co-owners of Bar Mojitos in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

