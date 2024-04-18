Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police arrested and charged Steven Hargreaves, of Anne Close, Burnley, last week for a break-in at Sanctuary in Cow Lane in March. He received a six-month custodial sentence at court on Friday, April 12th, which a Lancashire Police spokesperson called “encouraging”.

Bar owner Jonny Bruce spoke to the Burnley Express last week about his shock at discovering his business had been broken into for a third time in a month.

Ursa Major Media stepped up last weekend to host a fundraiser to help the business pay for repairs and enhanced security measures following the three incidents. The community rallied round for a night of live music and spoken word named Rock For Restoration on Saturday, and has so far raised £419 of a £1,000 target.

