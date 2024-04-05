Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man behind Sanctuary in Cow Lane says he was “heart-broken” to discover the offender(s) had broken a window, smashed a pool table and game machine, and ran off with around £1,200 during the second incident.

But the community has rallied round owner Jonny Bruce, with Ursa Major Media organising a fundraising rock night on Saturday, April 13th starting at 7pm to help pay for repair work and enhanced security measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking about the moments he discovered both break-ins, Jonny said: "I was absolutely gutted. The first time they broke in, I was relieved nothing had been taken. The second time it happened, my heart absolutely sunk. The amount of time and effort we’d put in[to the business], and then to realise, someone had been in and smashed stuff up was heart-breaking.”

Jonny Bruce, owner of Sanctuary in Cow Lane, Burnley, says it was heart-breaking to discover that someone had broken into his town centre bar twice in a week.

Jonny says the first break-in occurred on Mother’s Day when the culprit(s) smashed a window but took nothing. Three days later in the early hours, he discovered a second incident had taken place, with CCTV footage revealing it was around 8pm on the Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said both break-ins have been reported and are under investigation.

They follow a string of burglaries at William's Lounge Bar, Electric Circus and Bar Mojitos in the past six months. Keira Crossley, co-owner of William's Lounge Bar, said she believes thieves are “100% getting bolder” due to a lack of deterrent.

Jonny Bruce, owner of Sanctuary in Cow Lane, Burnley, says it was heart-breaking to discover that someone had broken into his town centre bar twice in a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the heartache, Jonny and his team would like to thank the community and Ursa Major Media for their support and said it’s “brilliant” that so many bands, artists, and poets have stepped in to take part in Rock for Restoration: A Fundraising Extravaganza, for a night of live music and spoken word, plus a raffle.

"The community has been absolutely fantastic. We have a good group of people who are putting on a fundraiser for us on the 13th, so it’s just nice to see Burnley coming together for us.”