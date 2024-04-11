Burnley town centre bar owner left in shock as Sanctuary broken into for a third time in a month
The culprit(s) broke into live music bar Sanctuary in Cow Lane on Sunday at around 8pm. They came through a window previously damaged when the venue was targeted on Mother’s Day and then again two days later.
Owner Jonny Bruce said they only managed to take a couple of pounds left in the pool table as nothing was left on site, adding: "I was shocked to see Sanctuary broken into again for a third time.”
The Burnley Express spoke to Jonny just last week when he revealed his heartache over the first two incidents. The offender(s) broke a window, smashed a pool table and game machine, and ran off with around £1,200 during the second incident.
Lancashire Police said all three break-ins have been reported and are under investigation.
The community quickly stepped in to help the business get back on its feet, with Ursa Major Media hosting a fundraising rock night at the bar this Saturday from 7pm to help pay for repair work and enhanced security measures. Several bands, artists, and poets will take part in Rock for Restoration: A Fundraising Extravaganza, presenting a night of live music and spoken word, plus a raffle.
Talking about the kind-hearted gesture, Jonny added: “I would like to thank our customers and the community for all the support we’ve received.”
If you can't make the event but would still like to donate to the cause, please visit https://gofund.me/343eda01