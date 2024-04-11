Burnley man Habibur Masum (25) charged with murder of young mum in Bradford

A man from Burnley has been charged with the murder of a young mum in Bradford on Saturday April 6th.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Habibur Masum (25) of Leamington Avenue was charged yesterday with the murder of Kulsuma Akter and also a charge of possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April) 11th.

A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man from Burnley was charged  yesterday with the murder of  young mum Kulsuma Akter in Bradford
Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report it via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of 6 April. Information can also be given to the Major Incident Public Portal via this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.