Charity Canal & River Trust will carry out work later this year to help stabilise Thompson Park’s Sandholme Aqueduct, which conveys Leeds & Liverpool Canal, after residents expressed their concerns about the condition of the structure.

The charity is also calling for more support to help it fund the soaring maintenance costs of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal as extreme weather and climate change take their toll.

A Canal & River Trust spokesperson said: “As the charity working to protect the nation’s historic and ageing canals, we are aware of the leak at Sandholme Aqueduct. Whilst it isn’t an emergency issue, this structure is showing a few signs of its age, and we’ve work planned this year to give it some important TLC. In the meantime, we’ll continue to keep an eye on it with regular inspections.

Residents are concerned about Sandholme Aqueduct in Thompson Park, Burnley, leaking. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The magnificent Leeds & Liverpool Canal, like the thousands of miles of other canals nationwide, is facing significant pressures from climate change, with more extreme weather taking its toll. Our charity faces soaring costs of looking after this ‘living history’ at a time when available funding is stretched. It’s more important than ever that canals are properly funded and supported, so we can keep canals alive, available and safe for wildlife and the local community.”