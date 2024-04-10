Call for empty and rundown detached home on Burnley's Bovis development in Ightenhill to be brought back into use
Coun. Don Whitaker said he had been contacted by several residents concerned as the property, on the Bovis estate in Ightenhill, has fallen into disrepair.
He said: “I don’t know exactly how long the house has been empty, but it has been many years. I genuinely want this house to be brought back into use. It’s been on the empty homes teams active case with Burnley Council for a while now and unfortunately, despite historical contact with the owner back in 2021, they haven’t responded to recent attempts at contact.
"I fully support the council on any action they take so this house can be brought back into use. Hopefully the owner will take action to make sure this is the case. If not, then the council should.”
Burnley Council has an empty property team to help deal with these issues and encourage the owners of empty properties to bring homes back in to occupation which, in turn, helps to reduce homelessness and improve the standard of housing.
A spokesman for Burnley Council confirmed that the property in question was an active case within the empty homes team adding: “The council has tried to contact the owner several times without any response and any CPO is a last resort after all other avenues have been unsuccessful.”
