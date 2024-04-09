Owners of popular Barrowford based Will’s wine bar branch out to open second one in Clitheroe
The owners of popular Barrowford based Will’s wine bar are branching out to open a second one.
The second Will’s bar will be based in Clitheroe in the former Barclays Bank in Castle Street in the heart of the town centre. The property has been let through Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd and the building extends over 3,000 square feet on a corner plot. Refurbishment work is well underway on the new bar.
Will’s bar in Gisburn Road, Barrowford, opened its doors five years ago. The Clitheroe branch of Barclays was one of several that closed down in 2022.
