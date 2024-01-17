Thieves are "100% getting bolder" due to a lack of deterrent, claim several Burnley bar owners following numerous town centre break-ins in the past few months.

Thugs targeted William's Lounge Bar in Yorke Street, owned by Neil and Keira Crossley, twice in six weeks, including right before Mad Friday. They also raided the Electric Circus in Bank Parade on New Year's Day - the fourth time in less than a year.

Keira said: "It's frustrating. We’ve had enough. Burnley's a great town and is on the up, but thieves are 100% getting bolder and braver because there is no deterrent to stop them. People know they can get away with it."

Neil and Keira Stuttard, owners of William's Lounge Bar in Burnley, which was broken into twice in a month.

"The only reason they were spooked was because a van came past. But anyone could have walked past."

The couple have spent thousands repairing damage to the front door and window, which were smashed by the culprits to gain access to the building during the burglaries - but say there is also a psychological cost.

"It's frustrating and demoralising. It can be make or break for some businesses, and it's taken it out of us. We were on pins over Christmas [after the November break-in], thinking, 'When are they coming back?'

"But it won't stop us - that's one thing for sure. We're made of tough stuff in Lancashire and have a great town and bar."

This man was caught on camera attempting to break into the Electric Circus in Burnley on New Year's Day.

The owner of Electric Circus, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he has also spent thousands in repairs and replacing stolen stock over the past year after yobs "destroyed a gaming machine beyond repair" and swiped the float and bottles of spirits.

Despite having CCTV footage of the culprits, he says he has had no news from the police about anyone being penalised for the incidents.

The last break-in occurred around 6-30am on New Year's Day.

"We were going on holiday at 7am and had a taxi waiting. The alarm went off, and we saw the same guy on CCTV who had tried lots of vehicles on Bank Parade. We passed the footage to the police, but they haven't responded yet. It's ridiculous.

"We have made the area into the Northern Quarter of Burnley, but it has attracted thieves up here."

He believes harsher punishments would put off would-be criminals, recalling the suspended sentence received by a man who carried out three assaults in the bar in one night, including on emergency service workers.

"The police said, 'This guy is going to jail, no doubt about it.'