The owners of a popular Burnley town centre bar say they ‘won’t be brought down’ after their business was broken into overnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William’s Lounge Bar in Yorke Street was targeted by a masked man, believed to be acting alone, at around 3am this morning.

After trying to break in through the front door, the offender has smashed the large front window in order to gain access, causing more than £1000 worth of damage.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exterior of William's Lounge Bar on Yorke Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The break-in comes on the weekend before owners Neil and Keira Crossley had been set to unveil the bar’s new look in time for its fourth anniversary.

The re-modelling work at William’s has taken around three months, with the old bathroom facilities having been ripped out and re-sited to make way for a new seating area that will accommodate an extra 25 customers.

Despite this morning’s events, Keira said they are open as usual and can’t wait to see all their lovely customers over the weekend.

"It’s been a little stressful, but we’re all open and we’re ready to go. They won’t bring us down,” said Keira. “Nothing will stop us opening. It is a shame, because we’re in the middle of the renovations, but you know what, it’s looking amazing and next Friday it will be looking absolutely on top.

The owners of William's Lounge Bar in Burnley, Neil and Keira Crossley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad