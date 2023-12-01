Re-modelling work at William’s Lounge Bar in Yorke Street has taken around three months. The old bathroom facilities have been ripped out and re-sited to make way for a new seating area that will accommodate an extra 25 customers. Bar owners Neil and Keira Crossley suffered a setback last week when the premises was targeted by a masked man who caused more than £1,000 worth of damage when he smashed the large front window to gain access.

Determined not to let this get them down the couple pressed ahead with their refurbishment and the bar was open as usual. Keira said: "It’s been a little stressful but they won’t bring us down. We really do have some amazing people around us. We’ve had so many messages of support from other bars in the town. The town centre is on the up, there is so much positivity around.”