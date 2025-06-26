Known for race riots, football hooliganism, and generally a venue you avoided back in the day, The Princess Royal pub in Burnley has undergone a transformation like no other.

And the mastermind behind that transformation, from the ‘Prinny Royal’ to the mighty Royal Dyche, is landlady and owner Justine Bedford.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved here, we are flying the flag for Burnley, Lancashire and the North,” said Justine, who pulled her first pint at the watering hole in 2013. “I took over the running of the pub as a favour to the owner, Terry Grogan, who was one of my dad’s friends. I had worked in other bars and pubs so knew what the job was and was happy to do it on a temporary basis.”

In the final year of her degree in sports science and coaching at the time, Justine had plans to become a PE teacher and also do some travelling. Working behind the bar was extra money to fund that.

Justine went travelling for six months and a manager took over the reins, but while away Justine realised she didn’t want to give the pub up. She saw its potential and how she could grow the business. She said: “ We have a community spirit in Burnley that very few other towns can match. I had so many ideas for the pub and how I could shape its future.

“We are surrounded by beautiful countryside that we sometimes take for granted and yes, there are still areas that need development and improvement, but Burnley is still a great town to live and there has been a lot of investment.”

Things really took off for Justine in 2018 when she joked she would re-name the pub The Royal Dyche after the Clarets manager Sean Dyche if he led the club to European football after half a century. It happened and the joke became a reality.

Justine with Burnley player Ashley Barnes and staff member Emily Lord during celebrations for Burnley's promotion back into the Premier League last month

And six months later Justine bought the pub. “I knew then I wanted it to become Burnley Football Club fans’number one pub and a sports and community hub and I feel I have achieved that,” said Justine.

And Justine has certainly put The Royal Dyche on the map. The pub has been transformed both internally and externally with a new beer garden, balcony area with seating and the creation of the famous Longside area which boasts seats from Turf Moor and its own football pitch is quite unique. Last year Justine won the most prestigious award for licensees in the hospitality industry when she was named as the Licensee of the Year by the British Institute of Innkeeping. Justine was one of six finalists, whittled down from 300 nominations for the title. She was presented with the trophy at the BII summer event held at the HAC Royal Artillery Ground in London. After holding the title for a year Justine is now an ambassador for the organisation.

Charity events, the annual ‘customer awards’ and Prinfest music festival, which this year will be re-branded as Dychefest, are just part of what makes The Royal Dyche the success that it is. The Yorkshire Street pub hosts live music weekly and also has a regular ‘jam’ night for up and coming bands and singers to showcase their talent. In 2023 the boozer was named as ‘The best pub to watch sports’ in the Great British Pub Awards and earlier this year the Royal Dyche was named as the Best Small Business in the Red Rose Awards, which shines the spotlight on Lancashire companies. And just last week The Royal Dyche clinched the title of Hospitality Hotshot winners at The Freshies Awards which celebrates businesses across the North West.

Next month the pub will host its first ever ‘Dychehound’ event, a morning for dog lovers to have a pint and bring their four legged friends along too. Also next month sees The Royal Dyche go ‘on tour’ for the first time running the bar at the Lancashire Fitness Festival in the Ribble Valley.

The Royal Dyche has a partnership with Burnley based Six Connections mental health organisation. Through this it offers a mental health inspired ale called ‘Proper Natter’ and 10 pence from all sales is donated to Six Connections. Justine is now pushing for the ale to be served in the Stranger’s Bar in Parliament. And The Royal Dyche staff are currently on a mental health first aid training course via Six Connections.

Justine said: “I have a good team behind me with some fantastic customers and we all want the same thing. It feels great to see what I have achieved here and I just want to continue to make people proud.”