A popular Burnley pub has scooped yet another coveted award.

The Royal Dyche was named as the Best Small Business in the Red Rose Awards, which shines the spotlight on Lancashire companies.

After receiving the award at a black tie dinner at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Royal Dyche landlady Justine Bedford said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to win a Red Rose Award. This is the first time I have applied so to just be a finalist is a huge achievement on its own.

“ I’ve had such a successful year with The Royal Dyche, the support from my team and my regulars has been phenomenal and I’m just really pleased I’m making them all proud. It feels great to put Burnley on the map and bring another positive thing back home. I Iove our town, we have such a tight business community and I hope we can keep on capitalising on this.”

The ceremony was attended by over 1,000 members of the Lancashire business community. Launched in 2011 this was the 15th awards night and 24 accolades were handed out. The Royal Dyche was also nominated for the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality award.

In June last year Justine won the most prestigious award for licensees in the hospitality industry when she was named as the Licensee of the Year by the British Institute of Innkeeping. Justine was one of six finalists whittled down from an incredible 300 entrants.

The Yorkshire Street pub, which bears the name of the legendary former Clarets manager, regularly hosts bands and DJs and the annual Prinfest draws hundreds of music lovers every year. In 2023 the boozer was named as ‘The best pub to watch sports’ in the Great British Pub Awards.